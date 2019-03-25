DAMARISCOTTA — Coach Mike McGraw will speak at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, as a part of Skidompha Library’s 2019 Community READ of “One Goal” by Amy Bass at the library at 184 Main St.

A tailgating party will immediately follow the talk as a fun-filled, informal way to catch up with friends and neighbors.

The library will serve hot dogs, veggie-friendly food options, beer, soft drinks, and provide music by Driving Charlie Home.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds will benefit the library.

Tickets are available online at supportskidompha.org, or at the front desk of the library during business hours.

For more information, visit skidompha,org.

