The Gardiner Area High School Music Department will present its annual Pizazz concert at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29-30, in the high school gymnasium at 40 West Hill Road in Gardiner.

This concert will spotlight the music department’s talents, featuring the high school’s jazz ensemble, select choir, and both instrumental and vocal soloists. Pizazz features cabaret seating with wait staff and as always, pies and coffee.

Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for students. Tables can be reserved for up to eight people at $48 a table.

To purchase tickets, stop by the Gardiner Area High School Music Office between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., contact a member of the music department, or call the G.A.H.S. Music Department at 582-3150, ext. 3027.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: