A Skowhegan man injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Norridgewock will head to court sometime in the future after being summoned on a charge of driving an unregistered motorcycle.

John Kresage, 32, of Skowhegan, was driving an unregistered 2010 Harley-Davidson FLHXSE around 4 p.m. Sunday on Madison Road when the motorcycle apparently struck a pot hole, according to Somerset County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy James F. Ross.

“The motorcycle then crashed into the guardrail, traveling over 500 feet before coming to rest,” Ross said Monday in an email. “Mr. Kresge was not wearing a helmet and the motorcycle was not registered. The reporting party had initially reported that the operator was unconscious on the road.”

Ross said Kresage will appear in Skowhegan Unified Court, though he did not have a date because the paperwork had not made its way to the Sheriff’s Office as of Monday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies Kyle Hazeltine and Cpl. Ritchie Putman responded to the scene, where the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The Norridgewock Fire Department responded to help render aid to Kresage and control traffic, according to Ross.

Kresage was taken by EMS ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Ross said.

The motorcycle was damaged significantly and removed from the scene by Chuck’s Auto Recovery & Towing, of Madison.

