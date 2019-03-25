A South Portland man is facing multiple charges after police said he fled from a deputy and crashed his car while driving under the influence.

A York County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a 2013 Lexus for going 75 mph in a 50 mph zone on near the Trout Brook intersection on Alfred Road in Arundel around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. After the deputy activated the emergency equipment on his cruiser, the Lexus accelerated to more than 100 mph in an apparent attempt to elude the deputy, said Sheriff William King.

After about a mile, the driver of the car, 27-year-old Thanh Nguyen of South Portland, lost control as he tried to turn onto Goodwins Mills Road and crashed into a ditch. Nguyen was arrested on charges of criminal speed, driving to endanger and operating under the influence (refusal).

Nguyen posted $300 bail and is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court in Alfred on May 10.

