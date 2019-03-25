A South Portland man is facing multiple charges after police said he crashed his car, in an apparent attempt to flee from a deputy, while driving under the influence.

A York County Sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a 2013 Lexus that police say was going 75 mph in a 50 mph zone on near the Trout Brook intersection on Alfred Road in Arundel around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

After a deputy activated the emergency equipment on his cruiser, the Lexus accelerated to more than 100 mph in an apparent attempt to elude the officer, said Sheriff William King.

After about a mile, the driver of the car, 27-year-old Thanh Nguyen of South Portland, lost control as he tried to turn onto Goodwins Mills Road, and crashed into a ditch.

Nguyen was arrested on charges of criminal speed, driving to endanger and operating under the influence (refusal).

Nguyen posted $300 bail and is scheduled to appear in York County Superior Court in Alfred on May 10.

