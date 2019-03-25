On March 1, I attended an event at the Canaan Library for Dr. Seuss’s birthday with my 5-year-old granddaughter. The kids and adults present all had an enjoyable time. After leaving, we talked about her upcoming 6th birthday party, which will be the first one to include a few kids from school. She was having a tough time keeping numbers down as our space is limited.

Once she decided, or so I thought, she said, “Nana, there’s just one more kid.” I asked who that would be. Her answer was priceless: “Well, Miss Dixie. She’s kind of a kid too.” Out of the mouths of babes come some of the highest compliments, as well as an uncanny awareness.

With that said, what better person could we have serving as the head of our School Administrative District 54 board of directors. Dixie Ring works tirelessly for kids both on the board and as director of our Canaan Library.

She once asked me if I knew her true reason for working in both capacities. Her reason? “Kids. I love kids.” In both her positions that love and advocacy are evident. Our “kids” need Miss Dixie to remain where she is on our board. In the end, it’s the “kids” who matter.

And, because as my granddaughter said, ” She’s kind of a kid too.” Please support Dixie Ring on the ballot for re-election.

Maureen Delahanty

Canaan

