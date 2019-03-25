GARDINER — A West Gardiner was arrested for operating under the influence Friday night after apparently falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into Cobbosseecontee Stream.

Gardiner Police Sgt. Stacey Blair said Monday that Chuck D. Schooley, 46, was using the Key Bank kiosk on Main Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on Friday before dozing off and rolling south, crashing through a barrier and into Cobbosseecontee Stream between Hannaford and the city’s municipal parking lot. A witness saw the incident and called police.

“The operator wasn’t sure how (the car) got there,” Blair said. “He said that he fell asleep or blacked out.”

Blair said Schooley exited the car, which was partially submerged in the stream, and climbed back to the parking lot. He was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, according to Blair.

“He got wet up to his knees, but he wasn’t in danger of drowning,” he said.

A wrecker pulled Schooley’s vehicle from the stream, and Schooley was taken to Kennebec County jail. Schooley posted $360 in bail and was released Friday night.

