After missing much of the cross country season with shin splints, Winslow High School sophomore Olivia Tiner wasn’t sure what to expect in the indoor track and field season. Tiner just wanted to run.

“I took a month and a half off, and I was like,’OK, I’m ready to go,'” Tiner said.

The slow and easy approach to her comeback paid off. Tiner raced to victories in the mile and 2-mile at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship meet, setting a conference Class B record in the 2-mile. She also placed second in the 800 at the KVAC meet, before taking second place in the 800 at the Class B state meet.

For her efforts, Tiner is the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal Girls Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Sarah Cox of Waterville, Payton Goodwin of Lawrence and Anna Reny of Cony also were considered.

Tiner’s KVAC Class B record time of 13:06.72 shaved just over three seconds off the previous mark, and was 17 seconds faster than second place Serena Blasius of Medomak Valley. Tiner won the mile at the KVAC meet in 5:46.59, and was just half a second slower than Goodwin in the 800. While it was a slow process coming back from shin splints, it helped Tiner peak come championship meets.

“We kept her on the bike as much as we could, and kept her mileage down early. We consulted with her family and doctors,” Winslow indoor track and field coach Ken Nadeau said. “We said we’re going to manage her health as much as we can, but when it’s championship time, we’re going to go for it.”

Tiner had little expectations for the conference and state meets.

“Going into KVACs, it was let’s see what I can do for the team. It was very surprising,” Tiner said.

Tiner’s effort help the Black Raiders take the girls KVAC Class B team title, with 98 points, just ahead of Belfast’s 96.

“Oliva’s a big part of what we do,” Nadeau said.

To manage Tiner’s miles, and to help ensure she had no setback heading into the outdoor season, Winslow coaches held her out of the mile and the 2-mile at the state meet, choosing to have Tiner run just the 800.

“It came back down to health,” Nadeau said. “I think she probably could have podiumed in all three. Basically, it was a free run. She’s a little off pace compared to where she was last season. Let’s put her in a race where she can go full tilt. End her season on a high note, and let the field know she’s still here.”

At the Class B state meet, Tiner was seeded fifth in the 800.

“My endurance was low, but my speed was there,” Tiner said. “I was gunning for Payton from Lawrence. I got that final kick.”

Tiner placed second with a time of 2:29.23, setting a personal and Winslow school record. During the outdoor season, Tiner said she hopes to compete in the 1,600-meters, 3,200, 800, and possibly the 400.

“I haven’t had any shin splint pain in some time,” she said.

Nadeau said he may err on the side of more rest in the spring season when placing Tiner in events.

“I’m going to put her where she helps the team the most, and she understands that,” Nadeau said.

