SACO — The Prime Hyundai dealership on Route 1 in Saco is closing as of Saturday.

Prime Automotive Group President David Rosenberg announced the closure in an email to customers Tuesday morning. He didn’t give a reason for closing the dealership at 788 Portland Road, U.S. Route 1, which has operated for 10 years.

Sixteen people work for the Prime Hyundai dealership, and it’s unclear if how many would transfer to other dealerships within the company.

“We welcome the opportunity to continue to service your Hyundai vehicle directly across the street at our Prime Toyota Saco facility, where we are ready and happy to take care of all your servicing needs,” Rosenberg said.

Prime Automotive Group owns a number of car dealerships across southern Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. It operates a Toyota, Honda and Ford dealerships adjacent to the Hyundai dealership in Saco.

According to Hyundai’s media center website, Hyundai Motor America reported February sales of 45,612 units, a 2 percent increase in comparison with February 2018 and the seventh straight month of increasing sales for Hyundai. The company reported retails sales up by 6 percent over 2018, while fleet sales were down 9 percent.

The city of Saco had not been informed of the closure, Mayor Marston Lovell said.

Calls made to the dealership’s General Sales Manager Rob Arey regarding the closure were not returned.

Tammy Wells can be contacted at 780-9016 or at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: