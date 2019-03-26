FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 directors Tuesday set meeting dates for the 2019-20 budget-approval process.

The Budget Committee has been reviewing requests, Superintendent Tina Meserve said. It will finalize its recommendations Thursday.

The budget will be presented to the board at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the Forum at Mt. Blue High School.

A community forum will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. Meserve said the forum would begin with a 30- or 40- minute budget presentation.

“This is where we will talk about what communities are getting for whatever the proposed budget will be,” Meserve said. “I will present the bottom line of the budget and what the impact will be on taxes in our communities. After the presentation the board would hear feedback from community members.”

On Tuesday, April 23, the board will adopt the final proposal.

Voters will consider the budget at the districtwide meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in Bjorn Auditorium at the Mt. Blue Campus.

The budget referendum will be held Tuesday, June 11, at polling stations in the district towns.

In other matters, the board accepted changing the start time of its regular meetings from 7 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“I am in favor of moving the meeting,” Director Lidie Robbins of Vienna said. “I am not in favor of a two and a half hour meeting.”

Board policy dictates meetings end at 9 p.m. unless directors vote to extend it.

“We still need to be concise and try not to go over a two-hour time, Chairwoman Cherieann Harrison of Wilton said.

