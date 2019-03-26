KNOX — A class on safe tractor operation will be offered for five weeks from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, starting on April 22, at Ingraham’s Equipment, 3 Knox Ridge.

Participants can learn how to handle tractors and equipment safely, how to identify hazards, and how to minimize the chances of accidents.

The course is open to all adults and youth interested, but priority will be given to youth ages 14 to 16. This course is required for 14 and 15 year olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own. A Federal Certificate of Training will be issued at the completion of the course after successful completion of the written test and driving course. The final exam is scheduled for May 20.

The fee for the class is $20 and includes a manual.

To register online, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information, contact Rick Kersbergen at 342-5971 or at [email protected]

