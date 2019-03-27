SOUTH CHINA — Parents and students should be advised of a change to Erskine Academy’s school calendar. Because of excessive snow days, Friday, April 12, will be an Early Release day for all Erskine Academy students, they will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call Betsy Benner at 445-2964.

