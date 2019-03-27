DAMARISCOTTA — A Spring for Books party will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop, 17 Backstreet Landing, according to a news release from the book shop.

This celebration will include a half-price sale on all books, CDs, movies, puzzles, and sheet music.

At 11 a.m., a ukulele band will perform. The band combines the talents of the Skidukes, whose members are bookshop or library volunteers, and the Skidompha Strummers, the ukulele club sponsored by the library.

Free refreshments will be available.

According to the release, Rosie Bensen, co-manager of the shop, said, “At this time of year, when winter hasn’t completely left, and spring hasn’t completely arrived, we could all use a great party to lift our spirits. What could lift spirits better than half-price books, live music, and delicious food?”

The book shop, a fundraiser for the library fill staffed by volunteers.

For more information, visit skidomphabookshop.org or call 563-7807.

