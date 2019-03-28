Air Force Airman 1st Class Kenneth R. Mckenzie Jr. has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, according to a news release from Joint Hometown News Service, Fort Meade, Maryland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mckenzie is the son of Julie A. and Kenneth R. Mckenzie, of Albion.

