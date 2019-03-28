Ira Rosenberg, the retired founder of Saco-based Prime Motor Group and one of Maine’s most well-known and colorful businessmen, died early Thursday.

After nearly six decades working for and then owning auto dealerships, Rosenberg announced his retirement in October 2017 at 80 years old. His son, David Rosenberg, now leads the business as CEO of Prime, which operates 30 dealerships in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

David Rosenberg posted a notice about his father’s death Thursday morning on CaringBridge, a social media website for grieving loved ones. A family spokeswoman also confirmed via email that Ira Rosenberg had died.

“I’m sorry to report that my dad passed away peacefully in his sleep, while in the company of his family, at 3:45 a.m. this morning,” David Rosenberg wrote.

