Crashes and construction on I-295 southbound in Freeport are causing significant delays during the Thursday morning commute.

The first crash involved two vehicles and was reported just after 8 a.m. The vehicles involved partially blocked the roadway, causing delays.

A second crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. farther north in Freeport, causing additional delays, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The Turnpike Authority said the crashes were cleared around 10:30, but there were still major delays because of the construction in the area.

