Crashes and construction on I-295 southbound in Freeport are causing significant delays during the Thursday morning commute.

The first crash involved two vehicles and was reported just after 8 a.m. The vehicles involved partially blocked the roadway, causing delays.

A second crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. farther north in Freeport, causing additional delays, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

The Turnpike Authority said the crashes were cleared around 10:30, but there were still major delays because of the construction in the area.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
car crash
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.