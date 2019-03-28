Crashes and construction on I-295 southbound in Freeport are causing significant delays during the Thursday morning commute.
The first crash involved two vehicles and was reported just after 8 a.m. The vehicles involved partially blocked the roadway, causing delays.
A second crash was reported shortly before 9 a.m. farther north in Freeport, causing additional delays, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.
The Turnpike Authority said the crashes were cleared around 10:30, but there were still major delays because of the construction in the area.
