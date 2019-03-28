FARMINGTON — Family Dollar on Wilton Road will close in mid-May, Kayleigh M. Painter, a spokeswoman for Dollar Tree Inc. which owns the store, wrote in an email.

Dollar Tree announced July 6, 2015, that it had completed its acquisition of Family Dollar stores.

“We are optimizing our real estate portfolio by opening 550 new stores this year, all while renovating 1,000 Family Dollar stores, re-bannering 200 Family Dollar to Dollar Tree stores and closing as many as 390 Family Dollar locations, Painter said. “We are working with associates impacted by the closures to retain their employment status at neighboring stores.”

It was unclear Thursday how many employees at the store would be affected.

The Farmington Planning Board accepted a site review application in June 2014 for Family Dollar to build a stand-alone building on Wilton Road, which is Routes 2 and 4. The company previously rented space at the Mt. Blue Plaza.

