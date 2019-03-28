AUGUSTA — Construction of a 1 million-gallon storage tank meant to help prevent sewage from getting into the Kennebec River during major rain storms is underway next to a popular city riverfront park and directly across the river from the downtown.

While local officials initially had concerns about the appearance of the tank, sitting on such a prominent site, those concerns were eased when plans were altered so the tank, when complete, will largely be underground and rise no higher than 17 feet on the river side of the project.

What the tank will look like, however, is still somewhat up in the air.

For now, general plans include coating the walls of the concrete tank in a textured surface, likely to be painted in earth-tones to blend in with its surroundings — though the paint color hasn’t been selected yet — according to Andy Begin, assistant general manager of Greater Augusta Utility District.

District officials said they’re still open to something more creative being put on the tank at some point, such as a mural or some sort of decorative siding, though no funding is included in the budget for the project for such work.

Begin and Brian Tarbuck, general manager of the district, said they invited people to come forward with ideas for how to make the appearance of the tank more aesthetically pleasing, but have thus far not heard from anyone.

“We last left it as a blank canvass,” Tarbuck said of how the appearance of the tank was described when it was approved by the Planning Board in October 2018. “We will entertain some sort of mural or something at the end if that’s what folks would like to see.”

The project is the district’s most recent effort meant to capture sewage and stormwater to prevent it from overflowing into the Kennebec River. During some major storms, runoff from the rain gets into the sewer system and overwhelms the treatment plant’s ability to treat the combined flow, allowing it to overflow into the river. When the new tank is done, it will collect the overflow to prevent it from getting into the river and, once the storm has passed, the combined overflow would be sent to the plant for treatment.

Last year there were 35 storms in which there was a combined sewer overflow, which Begin said is about average for a year’s time. The new tank will stop most, but not all, of those occurrences.

“If we have a high-intensity storm, like an inch of rain an hour, or anything above like a five-year rain event, we just can’t handle that in the system, we’ll still max out the capacity of the tank,” Begin said.

He said access down Williams Street and down to the city’s East Side Boat Landing will be maintained throughout the construction project.

McGee Construction began work on excavating a huge hole in the ground for the tank in February. The project is being built adjacent to the district’s headquarters, on land it already owned.

Greater Augusta Utility District officials opened bids from firms making proposals to build the tank itself Thursday. Begin said two bids were submitted, a $1.58 million bid from DN Tanks and a $1.67 million bid from Preload. He said the district will likely go with the low bidder, DN Tanks.

Work building the tank is expected to start in June, after which the contractor would have six months to substantially complete the tank. Begin said the tank will likely be installed, tested and painted by December.

He said the district had $4 million budgeted for the tank and other sewer system improvements. Begin said the cost of the tank came in a bit higher than was previously expected, so some of the other planned work may be put off to pay for the tank part of the project.

He said the higher-than-expected cost is in part due to “a very unfavorable bidding climate” with contractors already having plenty of other work keeping them busy, and having to pay higher wages to find workers.

The district purchased a property at 28 Arsenal St., containing a home and what was a seven-bay garage, just behind the project site, because the massive excavation project removed a significant amount of soil from up close to that property. The district paid $158,000 for the property.

Begin said the district had to remove three of the garage’s bays to make way for the slope for the tank project, leaving four bays the district can use for storage. A different garage, owned by the district, was removed from the lower part of the project site to make room for the tank.

The excavation project also dug up soil fairly near bridge piers for Memorial Bridge, which towers over the project site as it crosses the river. Begin said the district consulted with state Department of Transportation bridge engineers and they were not concerned by the digging near the piers, which are driven into underground ledge.

The tank, when full, will hold 1 million gallons, weighing roughly 8.3 million pounds. However the tank will only have anything inside of it during, and immediately after, major rain storms, generally for less than 24 hours after storms.

