BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ryan Lutrzykowski, of Winthrop, and Isobel Straub, of Rangeley, who along with 10 groups and about 100 participants, participated in the University of Vermont Alternative Spring Break program, a student-led, weeklong program that provides UVM students with an opportunity to travel and involve themselves in service-work focused around a number of social issues in communities throughout the nation.
Lutrzykowski traveled to Ochopee, Florida, to work with Big Cypress National Preserve. The freshwaters of the Big Cypress Swamp, essential to the health of the neighboring Everglades, support the rich marine estuaries along Florida’s southwest coast. Protecting more than 729,000 acres of this vast swamp, Big Cypress National Preserve contains a mixture of tropical and temperate plant communities that are home to a diversity of wildlife, including the elusive Florida panther.
Straub traveled to Gainesville, Georgia, to work with SISU Integrated Early Learning. Sisu offers an integrated learning environment where children from six weeks to six years with special needs learn and interact alongside their typically developing peers.
