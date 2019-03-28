The Thomas Cup, a two-foot trophy, was presented to Maranacook Community High School students Anna Swimm, right, and Vincent Bero, left, at a full-school assembly on Wednesday, March 20, by Thomas College professor and Thomas Cup organizer Dr. Frank Appunn at the high school in Readfield. The Thomas Cup is an annual, overnight IT competition for high school students at Thomas College. Winners of the Thomas Cup 2018 were the two Maranacook students and three Baxter Academy students not shown in the photo. Photo courtesy of Thomas College

The Thomas Cup was presented to Maranacook Community High School students Anna Swimm and Vincent Bero at a school assembly on March 20.

Thomas College professor and Thomas Cup organizer Dr. Frank Appunn presented the award at the high school in Readfield.

The overnight IT competition is for high school students at Thomas College. Winners of the Thomas Cup 2018 were the two Maranacook students and three Baxter Academy students.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
readfield maine, thomas college, waterville maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.