A new report released Thursday shows that while Maine has made strides in some measures related to child and family welfare, such as childhood poverty and infant mortality, concerns remain.

Maine led the nation in 2017 for the highest rate of children diagnosed with anxiety disorders — 16.1 percent (33,829 kids), or nearly twice the national rate of 8.2 percent. The rate of children diagnosed with depression, 6.2 percent or 10,638 kids, was third among states and also well above the national rate of 3.8 percent.

Teen suicide has increased by 50 percent from 5.3 deaths per 100,000 between 2008-12 to 8.1 deaths per 100,000 from 2013-17.

The number of children in state custody increased from 1,531 to 1791 from 2017 to 2018 and the number waiting to be adopted increased from 480 to 576.

Those were some of the highlights of the 2019 Kids Count data book, compilation of data on how the state has fared in several measures related to child and family welfare compiled by the Augusta-based nonprofit Maine Children’s Alliance. The report is funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Maine Children’s Alliance officials said the data can help policymakers as they consider reforms or how to allocate state resources.

“When confronted with such a wide variety and amount of data, it can be difficult to remember that these numbers represent real children,” Helen Hemminger, research associate for the organization, said in a statement. But by understand the data, decision makers, business leaders, elected officials and community members can make informed decisions that will help Maine’s children reach their full potential.”

The report wasn’t all bad.

Childhood poverty in Maine dropped to 15.2 percent in 2017, the lowest rate in more than a decade. Youth incarceration is at its lowest point ever. Twenty years ago, there were 300 juveniles in custody. Last year, that number was 39.

Fewer teens are getting pregnant (from 834 in 1992 to 170 in 2017) and fewer juvenile are being arrested (81 per 1,000 youths in 1997 to 26 per 1,000 in 2017).

The rates of use of alcohol, tobacco and marijuana among youth all continue to decline and all three are below the national rates.

The number of children born drug affected also decreased slightly last year for the first time in five years , to 952 from 1,024 the year before. But that still represents 1 out of ever 12 children born.

