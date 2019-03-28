BATH — A skunk killed in Bath has testified positive for rabies, according to Bath Police.

Police say a dog killed the skunk after it wandered into a fenced yard on Varney Mill Road. Animal Control Officer Ann Harford had the skunk taken to the State Lab in Augusta, where it tested positive for the rabies virus.

The dog was up to date on its vaccinations.

The skunk is the second animal in Bath to test positive for rabies this year. In February, Bath Police reported that two dogs killed a rabid fox at a Bayshore Road property.

To date, 11 animals have tested positive for rabies in 2019 statewide, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention. Last year, 101 animals tested positive for rabies in Maine, which is the most in a single year in more than a decade. Two of those incidents occurred in Bath, while nine more took place in Brunswick.

“We continue to urge the public to keep their pets up to date on their rabies vaccinations,” said Bath Chief of Police Michael Field in a statement. “If you see anything unusual or your pets have had any exposure to wildlife, please call your animal control officer and your veterinarian.”

This story will be updated.

