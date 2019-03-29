Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Jean Bird and Paul Jones, Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, Paul Mitnik and Russell Richards, and Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest.

Results on Thursday were a tie between Les Buzzell and Anil Goswami, and Kathy Burden and Sharron Hinckley, then Dan Townsend and Patricia Damon, and Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Carroll and Audrey Harding. Pat Damon and Ed Rushton placed second, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison placed The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Foster, Joan Mayo placed second, and Hanneke McQuoid placed third.

The Contract Bridge winner on Thursday was Kay O’Brien. Nancy Wadleigh placed second, and Fran Wadleigh placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Alice King and Dick Quinlan. Peggy Thompson and Dennis Perkins placed second, and Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

