The Legislature is considering a bill under which Maine will join other states in the National Popular Vote Compact. This interstate compact will simplify presidential elections. Once enacted, every vote from around the country will be counted, and the presidential candidate with the most votes will win.

A lot of people believe that the National Popular Vote will benefit big states at the expense of small states like Maine. This idea has been repeated so often recently it has taken on a life of its own. Right now a handful of large battleground states (Ohio, Florida and Wisconsin, for example) have the deciding votes in our presidential elections. How does this benefit small states? Under the National Popular Vote Compact, votes in large battleground states will decrease in importance because those states will no longer be the battleground states. It stands to reason that this will increase the importance of the votes and voters in small states. We will no longer be ignored in presidential campaigns.

I urge readers to contact their state legislators in support of L.D. 816. Enactment of this bill will add Maine to the other 11 states that have passed it, a list that already includes such small states as Vermont, Rhode Island and Hawaii. At this point, the National Popular Vote compact has 172 of the 270 electoral votes needed for it to pass. Approval by Maine will add four more electoral votes. Make every vote count in our presidential elections.

Steven M. Buchsbaum

Belgrade

Share

< Previous