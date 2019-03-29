BATH — Bath police are investigating after a High Street resident allegedly fired a rifle by accident Tuesday night into a neighbor’s house.

Bath Deputy Police Chief Robert Savary said police were called to investigate a complaint that someone threw a rock through a window at High Street residence just after 9 p.m. When officers got there they found that what the caller thought was a rock was actually a bullet fired from a rifle next door.

The initial complaint was reported at 1200 High St.

The bullet traveled from a bedroom through a window and across the street and lodged in the door of the neighbor’s mudroom.

Savary said no one was hurt and everyone has been cooperative with police. The incident is still under investigation but Savary doesn’t anticipate that anyone will be charged.

