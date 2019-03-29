Thank you, thank you, thank you to Kerem Durdag for the generous, articulate and helpful column (“After Christchurch attack, a call to prayer – and to action,” March 20).

This is a time for people of all faiths to come together. It is a time for love and for understanding. It is a time to honor our neighbors and those we don’t know who have different points of view. We still need to be active and engaged, and we want to treat each other with respect. It is time, as Durdag said, to “utterly reject the principle of destruction of the “other.”

Whether it be anti-immigrant, white supremacist, or nihilistic nationalist populist bile, such inhumanity belongs in the deepest crevasses of history. I agree that “we all have a shared responsibility to reject the extremism of wealth, power, and religion.”

As a member of a mindfulness meditation/Buddhist community, I honor our Maine Muslim neighbors and all religious groups that are persecuted for their beliefs.

And I also sometimes practice running and meditation at the same time. Thank you.

Martha “Marty” Soule

Readfield

