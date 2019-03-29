Lina Michaud Photo courtesy of Maine Chapter of American Mothers Inc.

AUGUSTA — The Maine Chapter of American Mothers will host a Spaghetti Dinner & Basket Raffle event from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at Le Club Calumet, 334 West River Road.

The event will begin with a social hour, followed by dinner, and entertainment by Archie & Dave.

Proceeds will help defray the costs of convention expenses for the organizations 2019 State of Maine Mother of the Year, Lina Michaud. Michaud will travel to Washington, D.C., in April to compete in the National Mother of the Year Pageant.

Tickets cost $10. For more information, contact Terry Cloutier, chapter secretary, at 485-7100 or [email protected].

