CLIFTON — A man who police say confessed to fatally shooting his girlfriend in the back has pleaded not guilty to murder.
Police say 37-year-old Dwight Osgood told them that he killed 35-year-old Kary Dill in January in the Clifton home they shared. Clifton is in Penobscot County. The Bangor Daily News reports Osgood had his first appearance in court Thursday in Bangor.
Following the not guilty plea, the judge ordered Osgood to be held without bail.
Prosecutors declined to comment on the case.
The Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Dill was killed by a birdshot shotgun round to the back.
Court records show Osgood initially told police Dill may have slipped and struck her head while trying to load their wood stove.
Police say Osgood later acknowledged shooting Dill.
