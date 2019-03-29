FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Greg Schiano has stepped down as defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, less than two months after taking the job.

The Patriots, who never announced the hiring of the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rutgers head coach, confirmed his departure by posting statements from Schiano and Coach Bill Belichick on the team’s website.

Schiano said he needs to “spend more time on my faith and family.”

Schiano went 11-21 in two seasons with the Buccaneers and spent two years as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State before he was announced in late 2017 as the new coach at Tennessee. But the school backed out of the deal after a backlash over Schiano’s connection to the Penn State sexual abuse case.

OVERTIME RULES: It remains possible that the NFL will modify its overtime rules this offseason, although any change probably would apply only to postseason games.

A proposal by Kansas City to guarantee each team of at least one possession in overtime was tabled by the owners Tuesday on the final day of the annual league meeting. Owners are to reconsider the proposal at their next scheduled meeting in May.

Chiefs officials said they plan to modify and resubmit their proposal, likely with the stipulation that it would be only for postseason games. The proposal would need to be ratified by at least 24 of the 32 teams.

The Chiefs said they did not make their proposal only because they lost the AFC championship game on a touchdown by the New England Patriots on the opening possession of overtime. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said he believes that other teams want to see the overtime rules similarly changed.

“The fact that it’s being talked about, I think, is key,” Reid said Tuesday. “We’re not the only ones that are in that mix.”

COWBOYS-DOLPHINS TRADE: Dallas agreed to acquire defensive end Robert Quinn from the Dolphins for a sixth-round draft pick in a trade that would bolster the Cowboys’ pass rush while the club works on a long-term contract for DeMarcus Lawrence.

RAIDERS: Free-agent running back Isaiah Crowell agreed to a one-year contract and is expected to compete for playing time at an open position for the Raiders.

Doug Martin and Marshawn Lynch were Oakland’s top two rushers last year and remain free agents.

Share

< Previous

Next >