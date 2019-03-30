RANGELEY — The third annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day, set for 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, starting at the Rangeley Inn at 2443 Main St., and finishing at the Chamber of Commerce at 6 Park Road. Based on trail conditions, the walking route may change and will be updated on Facebook as soon as it is determined.

The event, hosted by The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness, will kick off at 10 a.m. Participants can register for the fun walk/run starting at 9:15 a.m. the day of the event.

All registered participants will be entered into a drawing to win the Best Dog on Earth Day gift basket, the entry fee is by donation.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter will be on hand to provide adoption information and low-cost nail trims, microchips and flea/tick prevention. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the shelter.

The Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust also will be on hand and will provide information about the Trust and its hiking trails, all of which are dog friendly.

After the fun walk/run, certificates will be awarded in several categories, including best dog trick, best lookalikes (dog and owner), best tail wagger and more.

For more information or to register, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or [email protected] or the Rangeley Fitness Center at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 864-3055 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: