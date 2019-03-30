WATERVILLE — A business breakfast on Process Improvement: Lean-Failure Demand is set for 7:15-9 a.m. Thursday, April 11, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus at 180 West River Road, according to a news release from the college.

Megan Hart, MaineGeneral Medical Center, will present on how to enhance business processes, measure results, and how to make incremental steps to make a team a success.

Hart is the operations manager of Patient and Guest Relations who works with many support services teams at MaineGeneral Health to make business processes more efficient. Hart believes that by creating efficient processes across the organization the company will increase their profit. Making processes better for each individual responsible for them will also provide an environment where employees are more satisfied coming to work each day, according to the release.

Hart holds a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies from the University of Maine Augusta and a Master’s in Business Administration from Husson University.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College’s Spann Student Commons.

Event sponsors include AT&T, People’s United Bank, Cross Employee Benefits, Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; print media sponsor Morning Sentinel, a division of MaineToday Media Inc., and radio sponsor MIX107.9.

The cost of the business breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: