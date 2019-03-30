IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:32 a.m., an assault was reported on Arnolds Lane.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:11 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
8:13 a.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
8:17 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
8:31 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Young Road.
8:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.
9:27 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
11:33 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.
12:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Sparrow Drive.
12:56 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lincoln Street.
1:25 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.
3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.
3:30 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.
5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Swan Street.
6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.
6:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
6:08 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
8:56 p.m., police took at least one person into protective custody after responding to a report of an overdose on Stephen King Drive.
Saturday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 12:29 p.m., a theft was reported on Park Drive.
IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 2:07 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Shadagee Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on Crane Drive.
8:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Ten Lots Road.
9:19 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.
11:49 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.
Saturday at 12:47 a.m., loud noise was reported on Old Center Road.
2:23 p.m., loud noise was reported on Old Center Road.
11:40 a.m., loud noise was reported on Center Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Corn Shop Lane.
10:33 p.m., a caller from Whittier Road reported someone was missing.
Saturday at 7:50 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Temple Road.
10:11 a.m., a caller from Wilton Road and Wal-Mart Drive requested that someone be removed from the premises.
IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 1:31 p.m., a case involving vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Foster Hill Road.
IN HARMONY, Friday at 2:05 p.m., debris was reported on the roadway on Wellington Road.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.
Saturday at 2:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 5:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martins Road.
IN MERCER, Friday at 5:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Homestead Hill Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 12:05 p.m., a violation of bail was reported on School Street.
Saturday at 7:23 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Carrabassett Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Walker Road.
Saturday at 9:34 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Fairmount Circle Drive.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
9:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.
Saturday at 6:35 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Cottle Road.
IN ROME, Friday at 6:24 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Route 27.
IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:43 a.m., mischief was reported on Bubar Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:28 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.
1:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
1:50 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.
2:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.
4:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
5:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Malbons Mills Road.
6:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dr. Mann Road.
11:12 p.m., loud noise was reported on North Avenue.
Saturday at 11:08 a.m., mischief was reported on Canaan Road.
IN STARKS, Friday at 10:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kimball Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:23 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Queens Way.
9:40 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Industrial Road.
11:18 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Grove Street.
11:40 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:23 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Spring Place.
7:40 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
11:14 p.m., a burglary was reported on School Street.
Saturday at 2:01 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
4:04 a.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported juvenile offenses.
IN WILTON, Friday at 9:54 p.m., a caller from Allen Street requested someone be removed from the premises.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:21 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Benton Avenue.
11:41 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Benton Avenue.
1:59 p.m., a fire was reported on Cushman Road.
2:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cushman Road.
9:01 p.m., noise was reported on Monument Street.
9 p.m., loud noise was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:39 p.m., William D. Nagy, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful sexual contact after he was found on North Street.
9:25 p.m., Ryan D. Millay, 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Mill Street.
10:55 p.m., Bradley T. Cooper, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release and violation of privacy after a report of suspicious activity on Gage Street.
Saturday at 1:46 a.m., Amanda P. Rarick, 26, of Union, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop near Eastern Avenue and Cushing Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:28 p.m., Michael Darrin Greenlaw, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:17 a.m., Vann Brazz, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Also at 1:17 a.m., Brady Wilson, 28, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of eluding, OUI, driving to endanger and leaving the scene.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:25 p.m., Austin Lamont Bing, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday at 1:16 a.m., Alison Renae Erving, 30, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:52 p.m., a 33-year-old Belfast man was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
10:11 p.m., Branwen Robbins, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5:02 p.m., Eric Matthew Hoak, 31, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.
