IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:32 a.m., an assault was reported on Arnolds Lane.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:11 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

8:13 a.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:17 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

8:31 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Young Road.

8:46 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Laurel Street.

9:27 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

11:33 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cony Street.

12:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Sparrow Drive.

12:56 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lincoln Street.

1:25 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Pierce Drive.

3:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

3:30 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Water Street.

5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Swan Street.

6:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Commercial Street.

6:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

6:08 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

8:56 p.m., police took at least one person into protective custody after responding to a report of an overdose on Stephen King Drive.

Saturday at 2:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 9:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Baker Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 12:29 p.m., a theft was reported on Park Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 2:07 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:35 p.m., a burglary was reported on Crane Drive.

8:50 p.m., threatening was reported on Ten Lots Road.

9:19 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

11:49 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:47 a.m., loud noise was reported on Old Center Road.

2:23 p.m., loud noise was reported on Old Center Road.

11:40 a.m., loud noise was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:56 a.m., threatening was reported on Corn Shop Lane.

10:33 p.m., a caller from Whittier Road reported someone was missing.

Saturday at 7:50 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Temple Road.

10:11 a.m., a caller from Wilton Road and Wal-Mart Drive requested that someone be removed from the premises.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 1:31 p.m., a case involving vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Foster Hill Road.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 2:05 p.m., debris was reported on the roadway on Wellington Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 6:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Commercial Street.

Saturday at 2:28 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 5:19 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martins Road.

IN MERCER, Friday at 5:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Homestead Hill Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 12:05 p.m., a violation of bail was reported on School Street.

Saturday at 7:23 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:29 p.m., trespassing was reported on Walker Road.

Saturday at 9:34 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Fairmount Circle Drive.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 4:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

9:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.

Saturday at 6:35 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Cottle Road.

IN ROME, Friday at 6:24 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Route 27.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 10:43 a.m., mischief was reported on Bubar Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:28 a.m., trespassing was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

1:50 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.

2:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.

4:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Malbons Mills Road.

6:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:42 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

11:12 p.m., loud noise was reported on North Avenue.

Saturday at 11:08 a.m., mischief was reported on Canaan Road.

IN STARKS, Friday at 10:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kimball Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:23 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Queens Way.

9:40 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Industrial Road.

11:18 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Grove Street.

11:40 a.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:23 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Spring Place.

7:40 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

11:14 p.m., a burglary was reported on School Street.

Saturday at 2:01 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

4:04 a.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported juvenile offenses.

IN WILTON, Friday at 9:54 p.m., a caller from Allen Street requested someone be removed from the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:21 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:41 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Benton Avenue.

1:59 p.m., a fire was reported on Cushman Road.

2:17 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Cushman Road.

9:01 p.m., noise was reported on Monument Street.

9 p.m., loud noise was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:39 p.m., William D. Nagy, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for unlawful sexual contact after he was found on North Street.

9:25 p.m., Ryan D. Millay, 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop near Northern Avenue and Mill Street.

10:55 p.m., Bradley T. Cooper, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of his release and violation of privacy after a report of suspicious activity on Gage Street.

Saturday at 1:46 a.m., Amanda P. Rarick, 26, of Union, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop near Eastern Avenue and Cushing Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:28 p.m., Michael Darrin Greenlaw, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:17 a.m., Vann Brazz, 26, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Also at 1:17 a.m., Brady Wilson, 28, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of eluding, OUI, driving to endanger and leaving the scene.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 10:25 p.m., Austin Lamont Bing, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 1:16 a.m., Alison Renae Erving, 30, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:52 p.m., a 33-year-old Belfast man was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

10:11 p.m., Branwen Robbins, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5:02 p.m., Eric Matthew Hoak, 31, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

