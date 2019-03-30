The third annual free ShineOnCass Animal Baby Shower & Egg Hunt will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at the Hart-to-Hart Farm & Educational Center, 16 Duck Pond Road in Albion.

Children and families are invited to help welcome the farm’s newest spring arrivals of baby chicks, goats, calves and other animals, take part in a farm egg hunt and donate needed items to the Humane Society Waterville Area in honor and memory of Cassidy Charette.

Children participating in the egg hunt are asked to bring a basket to collect hidden eggs on the farm. The egg hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m. for children 6 years old and younger, followed by a hunt for children ages 7 to 12. All ages are welcome to meet and have their photo taken with the new babies and socialize with sheep, cows, bunnies and other farm animals at the petting area.

The event also will include farm games, crafts, face painting and a visit by the Easter Bunny. All are encouraged to wear boots and warm clothing to the event.

The family-owned and operated organic dairy farm offers a variety of educational programs for children, adults and families. Cassidy Charette, an Oakland teen who died in a hayride accident in 2014, was a long-time summer camper there. In 2015, farm owners Linda and Doug Hartkopf and the community helped build Cassidy’s Kitchen — an outdoor, three-season kitchen for educational programs.

Those who attend the event are asked to bring a pet item to donate to the Humane Society Waterville Area in honor and memory of Charette, who was a shelter volunteer. Suggestions for “Baby Shower” donations include dry and wet, dye-free food for both dogs and cats.

The event is sponsored by Hart-to-Hart Farm and the ShineOnCass Foundation.

For more information, call 437-2441, email [email protected] or visit hart2hartfarm.org.

For more information about the ShineOnCass Foundation, visit shineoncass.org.

