AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed March 21-27, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Stephen T. Bard, 46, of Winslow, found not guilty of aggravated assault Oct. 20, 2017, in Chelsea.

Karon E. Baker, 42, of Gardiner, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs March 29, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine-year Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs March 29, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, nine year Department of Corrections sentence.

Christopher L. Beaudoin, 32, of Auburn, operating vehicle without license Jan. 3, 2019, in Monmouth; $200 fine.

James L. Beaulieu II, 34, of Waterville, assault Oct. 29, 2017, in Waterville; 60-day jail sentence.

Joseph B. Berglund, 20, of West Gardiner, unlawful sexual touching Nov. 10, 2017, in West Gardiner; 60-day jail sentence; unlawful sexual touching Nov. 10, 2017, in West Gardiner; 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation, 100 hours community service.

Anthony R. Brown, 29, of Chelsea, failure to register vehicle Feb. 27, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Johnathan Cassidy, 22, of Winslow, violating protection from abuse order Jan. 27, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed. Criminal mischief Jan. 27, 2019, in Winslow; 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation, $2,400 restitution; aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Scott Cole, 35, of Albion, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 13, 2019, in China; $200 fine.

Carter S. Cyr, 26, of Hallowell, passing stopped school bus Feb. 7, 2019, in Vassalboro; $250 fine.

William T. Cyrus II, 35, of China Village, and South China, theft by deception Nov. 30, 2017, in Waterville; 220-day jail sentence; two counts aggravated trafficking of schedule W drug March 29, 2018 and March 30, 2018, and two counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs April 18, 2018, and April 24, 2018, all in Waterville, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 20, 2018, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence.

Sadie J. Davis, 30, of Vassalboro, criminal forfeiture of property Aug. 4, 2017, in Waterville.

Brock Dunton Jr., 30, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 1, 2018, in Winslow; unconditional discharge.

Kerwin Eastman, 83, of Gardiner, operating vehicle without license Feb. 22, 2019, in Gardiner; $100 fine.

Kristina A. Genica, 22, of Waterville, criminal forfeiture of property April 24, 2018, in Waterville.

Amy L. Goldberg, 31, of Fairfield, operating vehicle without license May 25, 2018, in Gardiner; $150 fine.

Joshua I. Heyer, 36, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 28, 2016, in Gardiner; $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 26, 2016, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Christopher Hodges, 30, of Winslow, violating condition of release March 26, 2019, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

William J. Hutchings, 40, of Chelsea, failure to register vehicle Jan. 12, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Michael Andrew Jalbert, 30, of Farmingdale, reckless conduct July 1, 2018, in Gardiner; $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Michael P. James, 25, of Gardiner, possession of fish in violation Jan. 19, 2019, in Winthrop; $120 fine.

Erik Thor Johnson, 29, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Feb. 19, 2019, in Gardiner; $300 fine; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town, dismissed.

Stephanie Ann Keith, 38, of Gardiner, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 14, 2018, in Gardiner, 48 hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Justin D. Kornsey, 20, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Nov. 22, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Christopher T. Laplante, 29, of Pittsfield, failure to register vehicle July 7, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine; attaching false plates July 7, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Jacob Lorance, 30, of Litchfield, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property Oct. 5, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Michael Marble, 22, of Windham, violating protection from abuse order Oct. 22, 2018, in Mount Vernon; 218-day Department of Corrections sentence; violating condition of release Oct. 22, 2018, in Mount Vernon; 151-day jail sentence.

Kevin James Marston, 42, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Feb. 1, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Ryan McKee, 26, of Waterville, operating under the influence Dec. 6, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brianna Morgan Meserve, 22, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 16, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Ocean Treasure Trading, of Manhattan, New York, transporting lobsters without license Jan. 27, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Laura Stephanie Perkins, 36, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 5, 2017, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence, $500 restitution.

Donald J. Perry, 40, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 3, 2017, in Oakland; $200 fine.

Linda Peters, 60, of Whitefield, failure to register vehicle Feb. 4, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Clayton James Reid, 40, of Winthrop, domestic violence assault Jan. 26, 2019, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Hesper Reith, 40, of Dresden, passing stopped school bus Feb. 5, 2019, in Randolph; $250 fine.

Milo A. Richards, 68, of Clinton, gross sexual assault June 1, 2009, in Clinton; 20-year Department of Corrections sentence; gross sexual assault, same date and town, dismissed. Gross sexual assault June 1, 2009, in Clinton; 20-year Department of Corrections sentence; gross sexual assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul Rideout, 62, of Winslow, violating condition of release Nov. 30, 2018, in Oakland, dismissed.

Shelby L. Roberson, 22, of Windsor, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 12, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Anil Roopchand, 41, of Somerville, failure to register vehicle Feb. 5, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Amber St. Pierre, 23, of Hallowell, violating condition of release Feb. 8, 2019, in West Gardiner; $100 fine.

Kyara Severson, 19, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place March 21, 2091, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Selah Sondrol, 19, of Winslow, reckless conduct Dec. 16, 2018, in Oakland; 24-hour jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed. Motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 12, 2018, in Oakland; $300 fine.

Lindsay M. Traynum, 33, of Orville, California, and Winslow, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs July 13, 2015, in Oakland; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs July 29, 2015, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence; misuse of public benefits instrument and violating condition of release, Sept. 9, 2016, in Chelsea, dismissed. operating after habitual offender revocation, violating condition of release, failing to make oral or written accident report and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, Sept. 27, 2016, in Winslow, dismissed. Violating condition of release March 13, 2019, in Winslow; unconditional discharge.

Roland E. Tuttle, 31, of Fairfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Jan. 25, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

