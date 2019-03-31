L.D. 820, An Act To Prevent Discrimination in Public and Private Insurance Coverage for Pregnant Women in Maine, is not about pregnant woman; it is about taxpayer-funded abortion.

I am against this bill for many reasons. First, as a Christian I do not want to be part of the process of abortions; I do not want my tax money used to end a life. In this I am a conscientious objector — I do not believe in taking this most innocent of lives.

Secondly, one of our unalienable rights stated in the preamble of our Declaration of Independence is the right of life, followed by liberty and the pursuit of happiness. What is more fundamental than a right to life? This is a right we recognize in the most heinous of crimes — many states have banned executions under any circumstance but in this case, we are ending the life.

Thirdly, abortion is a discriminatory practice, described by some as a black genocide. It is not an accident that Planned Parenthood abortion centers are in minority neighborhoods, that 16 million black babies have been aborted, and black women are several times more likely to have an abortion than a white woman.

Surely, we, as a society can promote life rather than death.

Joe Grant

Wiscasset

