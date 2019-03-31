There are a number of issues that our representatives in Augusta must tackle over the next few months, not the least of which is the opioid epidemic that continues to take lives across our state. However, they must be wary of legislation, such as taxes on opioid medication, that could put patients at risk of losing access to important medications and care.

As a former member of the Maine House of Representatives, where I spent my entire eight-year tenure on the Health and Human Services Committee, I know just how important it is to work with all members of the health care industry to solve health care-related problems in an equitable manner, including public health crises. I hope that our lawmakers will consider this essential aspect of lawmaking before moving forward with punitive, tax-based policies aimed at the health care industry, particularly wholesale pharmaceutical distributors.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Legislature have identified the opioid epidemic as a top priority. I hope that elected officials can work with community leaders, industry representatives, and health care professionals to develop a solution that effectively combats the opioid epidemic without harming care for legitimate patients.

Deb Sanderson

Chelsea

