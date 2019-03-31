Maine State Police said they confiscated nearly 120 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop Thursday on the Maine Turnpike in York.
Troopers arrested Chad Stevens, 35, of Cornville, charging the Somerset County man with Class A aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs.
According to a news release posted on the state police Facebook page, troopers stopped Stevens’ vehicle around 4:45 p.m. on the Maine Turnpike in York. Police said the traffic stop was the result of “criminal indicators,” which is why they brought in a drug sniffing canine.
The dog, known as K9 Pinny, conducted a vehicle sniff, which led to police searching the vehicle and locating a small amount of crack cocaine, crack cocaine paraphernalia, and about 119 grams of fentanyl, state police said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Illegally made fentanyl can lead to overdose or death when mixed with heroin or cocaine.
-
Maine Crime
Saco police searching for man who robbed hotel at gunpoint
-
Nation & World
Mexico to issue limited humanitarian visas to caravan migrants
-
News
Elderly man found dead after fire in Oxford County
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox lose again, but close in on deal with Bogaerts
-
Maine Crime
State police seize fentanyl during turnpike traffic stop in York