Imagine a peaceful, democratic Jewish homeland living side by side with a peaceful Palestine. J Street, a pro-Israel, pro-peace lobbying group, has long encouraged this “two-state solution,” open discussion and concern for the safety of both Israelis and Palestinians. There is deep concern that Israel can remain either a democracy or a Jewish state, but it cannot remain both.

President Donald Trump’s tweet supporting an annexation of the Golan Heights tips the scale against democracy and encourages the growing religious-based authoritarianism in the region.

Using the attack of anti-Semitism to silence debate, as was done with Rep. Ilhan Omar, distracts us from what needs to be discussed — our American policy toward the region. As J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami states, “There is a distinction between being anti-Semitic and being critical of the government of Israel.”

Joyce Schelling

Orland

