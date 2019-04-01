The planning committee for the 12th annual Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder Alewives Festival needs to make this year’s silent auction a success. The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25. The Alewives’ Festival Planning Committee needs help

The committee seeks readers, local artists, crafters and community members to consider making a donation to the festival’s silent auction. In the past, auction items have included framed photos, handmade quilts, antique fish prints, collectables, pottery and other crafts — all with a focus on the local area or alewife, fish-related.

Those who have an item to donate, can call Betty Lu Brydges at 832-1566. All silent auction donations are tax deductible.

For those who like to not only participate but to also be involved, there are many different volunteer opportunities available. Those who can give a few hours of time to work at the festival or who would like to become a member of the planning committee, should contact Festival Manager David Brydges at 832-1790 or [email protected].

Kicking off this year’s festival will be the opportunity to run with the alewives with a 5K run on the morning of May 25. The community run will include cash prizes, professional timing and a course along the Salt Bay.

To register, visit running4free.com. Discounts are offered for runners younger than 14 and for local school track teams. For more information, email Bob Barkalow at [email protected].

The fish ladder in Damariscotta Mills has been in operation for more than 200 years. Built in 1807 by the combined efforts of the towns of Newcastle and Nobleboro, the fish ladder was constructed to allow alewives to bypass the mills blocking the falls between Damariscotta Lake and Salt Bay.

For more information, visit damariscottamills.org.

