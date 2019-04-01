BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox have signed shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a new contract that would guarantee him $132 million through 2025.

The sides agreed to terms on Sunday night and made it official on Monday.

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that Bogaerts will earn $12 million this year under the terms of his existing deal and then $20 million for each of the next six seasons. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity before the agreement was signed.

Another person familiar with the deal told the AP the deal includes a team option for 2026 at $20 million, which becomes guaranteed if he has 535 plate appearances in 2025. Bogaerts also has an opt-out clause after 2022.

Bogaerts hit .288 last year and set career bests with 23 homers and 103 RBIs while helping the Red Sox win a franchise-record 108 games in the regular season and a World Series championship.

It’s the second time in two weeks that the team has made a big commitment to a player that helped it win a third straight AL East title and fourth World Series since 2004. Left-hander Chris Sale signed a deal in March that will guarantee him $160 million over the next six seasons.

Reigning AL MVP Mookie Betts is eligible for salary arbitration after this season and for free agency after 2020, when he will be still be just 28. He will earn $20 million this year.

