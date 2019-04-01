BEVERLY, Mass. —Brooke DePuy, of Litchfield, and Addi Williams, of Pittsfield, have been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Endicott College.

DePuy, an athletic training major, is the daughter of Richard DePuy and Laurel DePuy.

Williams, a nursing major, is the daughter of Clint Williams and Sara Peavey.

In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no grade below a “C”, have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

