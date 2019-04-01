SALES

TWL LLC purchased the 15,000-square-foot former car dealership at 232 College Ave., Waterville. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Cheryl Bardwell, Century 21 Surette Real Estate.

Millennial Equity LLC purchased an 11.81-acre parcel at 1315 Minot Ave., Auburn. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tim Dunham, Tim Dunham Realty.

Laura Nemeyer purchased a 1,200-square-foot retail building at 966 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. Mike Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Carole Goodman, At The Lakes Real Estate.

Multivision Investments purchased four buildings with six units each at 6 and 38 Central Ave. and 34 and 73 Bluff Road, Bath. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; David Flaherty, Flaherty Realty.

Jenny Burch purchased a 2,596-square-foot mixed-use property at 19 Centre St., Bath. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; Curt Fish, Sharon Drake Real Estate.

Cathy and David Matero purchased a 5,390-square-foot mixed-use property at 11 Centre St., Bath. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group; Sam Lambert, RE/MAX Riverside.

Aroostook Center Mall Realty Holding LLC purchased a 442,882-square-foot mall at 830 Main St., Presque Isle. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; Peter Stevens, CBRE.

Ellsworth Holdings, LLC purchased a 13,500-square-foot office building at 17 Eastward Lane, Ellsworth. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Bluebird Scarborough, LLC purchased 3.79 acres at Enterprise Business Park, 100 Enterprise Drive, Scarborough. Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

The Bosworth Group LLC purchased 21.50 acres at 0 Main St., Oxford. Tim Millett, The Boulos Company.

Stephen J. Kinney purchased a 2,084-square-foot retail building at 55 Portland Road, Gray. Mike Cobb, Cardente Real Estate.

LEASES, OFFICE

Maprisk leased 2,300 square feet of office space at 1 Dana St., Portland. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Catholic Charities of Maine leased 5,400 square feet of office space at 11 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. Matthew Cardente and Robert Tragemann, Cardente Real Estate.

Oceanair leased 2,400 square feet of office space at 202 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Tree of Life Chiropractic leased 1,022 square feet of office space at 73 Bell St., Portland. Katie Millett, Esq., NAI The Dunham Group.

Jewett Construction, LLC leased 1,407 square feet of office space at 51 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Chris Craig, Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

Sweetser leased 3,239 square feet of mixed-use space at 12 Main St., Topsham. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

KUMA Fitness and Leadership, LLC leased 2,300 square feet of mixed-use space at 3 Eastview Parkway, Saco. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

CSL Plasma leased an 11,890-square-foot build-to-suit medical building at 264 Gorham Road, South Portland. Derek Miller, The Boulos Company; Joseph Porta, Porta & Co.

Realtime Utility Engineers, Inc., leased 7,177 square feet of office space at 60 Pineland Drive, New Gloucester. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR; Ty Hobbs, The Boulos Company.

Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC leased 4,087 square feet of office space at 16 Middle St., Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

IceOps, Inc., leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at Portland North Business Park, 60 Gray Road, Falmouth. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Broadway HD subleased 2,850 square feet of office space at 15 Franklin St., Portland. Jessica Estes; Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

Leavemark, LLC leased 1,830 square feet of office space at 75 Washington Ave., Portland. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company.

ProsperityME leased 1,800 square feet of office space at Bayside Center, 233-237 Oxford St., Portland. Jon Rizzo and Nate Stevens, The Boulos Company.

True Course Management leased 1,054 square feet of office space at 970 Baxter Boulevard, Portland. Jessica Estes, Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko and Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company.

RETAIL

Mimios Boutique leased 550 square feet of retail space at 25 Portland St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Coastal Auto Parts Inc., leased 22,275 square feet of retail space at 1035 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

JMP Cycles, LLC dba CycleBar leased 2,230 square feet of retail space at 82 Hanover St., Portland. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Anthony Struzziero, Porta & Co.

Otherside Delicatessen leased 1,898 square feet of restaurant space at 500 Washington Ave., Portland. Jessica Estes and Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

INDUSTRIAL

Crown Linen Service, Inc., leased 6,500 square feet of warehouse space at 17 Patrick Drive, Westbrook. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR, and TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

VELUX renewed its 147,556-square-foot industrial lease at 90 Spencer Drive, Wells. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

Lowry Aeration Systems Inc., dba Lowry Engineering, leased 5,520 square feet of industrial space at 39 Eisenhower Drive, Westbrook. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; Parker Howard, Priority Real Estate Group.

