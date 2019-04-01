Portland police said Monday they are still looking for witnesses who saw a car hit a young woman on Franklin Street on Friday.

The 21-year-old victim was identified Monday as Hailey Isabelle of Portland. Police said she suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, and a Maine Medical Center spokesperson said Monday that she was in satisfactory condition.

Police said Isabelle was struck by a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by Justin Zukowski, 23, of Portland, near the intersection with Middle Street at 9:21 p.m. They asked again Monday for anyone who witnessed the accident to call them at 874-8532 or 874-8575.

Lt. Aaron Pepin said Monday that the investigation was just beginning, and no other details were available.

