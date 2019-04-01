LOS ANGELES — A musical inspired by Queen’s music is preparing for a North America tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Roger Taylor, Brian May

In 2010, members of the rock band Queen, Roger Taylor, front left, and Brian May pose during a meeting with fans in Berlin to promote the musical “We Will Rock You.” The musical, inspired by the music of Queen, is preparing for a North America tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Associated Press/Michael Sohn, file

Producers announced Monday “We Will Rock You” will open in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Sept. 3. The tour will stop in other cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Las Vegas.

With a book by Ben Elton, the original West End production opened in 2002 and featured music supervision from Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Elton fashioned the futuristic story around such Queen hits as “We Are the Champions,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.”

The producers say the musical “reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances.”

Casting for the tour is underway.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.