SACO — The Saco Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Police posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon that Kayla Skula, 15, was missing. Kayla was last seen wearing a dark-colored top and capri style pants with a marble pattern and white stripes, according to police.

Deputy Police Chief Jack Clements said Kayla has been missing since March 22 and it is believed she has run away.

Kayla is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blue eyes and blond hair, said her grandmother, Bambi Skula. The grandmother said Kayla lives with her and her husband.

“It’s been nine days,” said Skula. She said it was thought at first that Kayla was at a friend’s house, but she has not been found.

Bambi Skula said Kayla, who attends Thornton Academy in Saco, has run away before but always stayed local and returned home within a day.

She said that her message to Kayla is, “Just call. Let us know you’re safe.”

Police are asking community members to call police at 284-4535 if they see Kayla or know where she is.

