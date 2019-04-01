PORTLAND, ME – Construction started last spring on a major expansion at Maine Medical Center, which included razing of the parking garage at left in this photo. Becker Structural Engineering is helping to build a new eight-story garage at the facility. (Staff Photo by Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer)

Thornton Tomasetti, an engineering firm based in New York City, has acquired Becker Structural Engineers Inc. of Portland.

The nearly 25-year-old firm specializes in mass timber, parking structures and highway bridge projects. Its founder and president, Paul Becker, and Vice President Todd Neal will become senior principal and principal at Thornton Tomasetti, and Becker’s 27 employees will remain in their existing York Street office, according to a news release.

Terms of the deal, which closed at the end of March, were not disclosed.

Becker is responsible for such projects as the $27-million, 1,000-space addition to the Portland International Jetport parking garage and the 2,400-car, eight-story garage for the Maine Medical Center, currently under construction in Portland.

The acquisition increases Thornton Tomasetti’s expertise in mass timber projects. a number of mass timber projects. The firm is providing structural engineering services to what could be the tallest mass-timber tower in the Western Hemisphere, the 16-story Ascent in Milwaukee, Wis., and was on the team behind the concept of an 80-story timber skyscraper in Chicago., Ill.

 

