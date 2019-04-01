Winthrop Middle School has announced the following students were named to its trimester 2 high honor/honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Eighth grade — High honors: Jakob Barrows, Brooke Belz, Sophia Blanco, Charlotte Bryant, Aleah Childs, Phoebe Dow, Kamryn Dube, Isabella Dunn, Andrew Fay, Sage Fortin, Elsa Goebel-Bain, Amelie Grube, Adie Hart, Camden Lesko, Julia Letourneau, Carson Palmer, Luke Paradis, Gavin Saucier, Rhyan Sawlivich, Emma Shuman, Tyler Shumway, Tyler Smith and Alyssa St. Pierre.
Honors: Matthew Beck, Samuel Bourne, Colton Buck, Jacob Buck, Luke Drolson, Katherine Dugal, Robert Feeney, Tanner Frost, Joshua Hafford, Nicholas Keezer, Shawn Larson, Theodore “TJ” Mihalakis, Benjamin Ouellette, Kolby Reynolds, Hayden Rivers, Peter Rubchinuk, Madison Weymouth, Lauryn Wood and Lauren Young.
Seventh grade — High honors: Selma Adam, Samantha Barker, Leah Barnes, Max Cheng, Caedon Gruver, Jordyn Kinsman, Garrison Melendy, Christopher Pottle, Haley Pottle, Brett Rogers, Elizabeth Roman, Bennett Ross, Adam Siniak, Jaycie Smith, Delilah Tompkins, Payton Tully, Lucy Vachon, Harold Vance, Jonathan “Teddy” Wagner, Suzanne Webster and Grace Woodard.
Honors: Alex Abbott, Wayne Bell, Sinead Callahan, Zachary Chapman, George Ferguson, David Gustin, Angelique Hafford, Luke Johnson, Avry Jones, Eben Michaud, James Mitchell, Kelsi Morgado, Robert Putnam, Courtney Taylor, Payton Tully, Isaiah Valentin, Jodi Wilkins and Haley Williams.
Sixth grade — High honors: Zion Armstrong, Ashley Arsenault, Colton Baird, Sienna Beauchesne, Ailee Bergeron, Annabell Blais, Braden Branagan, Colin Chamberland, Isabel Chamberland, Caroline Corgan, Samantha Cruz, Harmony Culbert, Cole Dufour, Morgan Fichthorn, Aidan Grant, William Grant, Osheona Haines, Logan Harrison, Katherine Hart, Benjamin Jewett, Lauren Miller, Anabeth Murphy, Sylvia Norton, William Precourt, Hunter Reynolds, Carter Rivers, Xanthe Sawlivich, Joseph Szakas, Elizabeth Unangst and Madeline Wagner.
Honors: Jaxon August, Cole Bard, Finn Barrett, Katherine Beck, Kimberly Brown, Tyler Chase, Wesley Clark, Carter Collin, Trent Collin, Kaitlyn Curtis, Patricia Doughty, Isabel Folsom, Riley Fyfe, Cameron Gravel, Olivia Harris, Gage Henderson, Katie Kaherl, Phinnaeus Keller, Zachary Kinney, Lindsey Longstaff, Wyatt Mangin, Sophie Miville, Jennaive-Nation Morrow, Ashley Putnam, Ella Rice, Brian Rozell, Leah Sudduth, Rachel Swift, Charlotte Tyler, Jordyn Wagner, Corbin Walz and Connor Williams.
