ROCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the shooting death of a woman last year in Rochester.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the warrant was issued on charges of second-degree murder for 19-year-old Justin Belanger.
He’s serving a sentence in Maine on an unrelated charge, and he’s scheduled to be released on April 5.
It wasn’t immediately known if Belanger had an attorney who could address the New Hampshire charges.
Authorities said 24-year-old Billy Ahearn, of Rochester, was shot while walking last June. She died of a single gunshot wound.
