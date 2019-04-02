The Mueller report must be made public. Let us decide. We all paid for it.

We all watched the evidence pile up in front of our eyes in real time, including the hiring of Attorney General William Barr, who was put in place precisely to obstruct justice. And now they want us to take his word — and Trump’s — on it?

How stupid does Trump think Americans are? Even his gullible followers ought to give pause here. How would they feel if this was a Democratic president acting like a dictator?

Does Trump think his crowing and declarations of “Completely Exonerated!” will keep all this dirt under the rug, when we’ve already seen so many serious crimes against our democracy? Do they really think they can make all this constant lying and corruption the “new norm”?

The Democrats must not allow this, nor should the American people.

Bia Winter

Mount Vernon

