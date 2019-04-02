The ladies from the cast of Hearts Ever Young (H.E.Y.) are preparing for their chair tap dance routine for their 10th anniversary show, A Decade of Razzle Dazzle.

Three performances are set for 2 p.m. Monday, May 20, and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 21 and May 28, at Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., in Damariscotta.

The chair tappers, one who is 93 and two who are 97½, include Dianne Davis, Ann Harrison, Ann Guild, Carolyn Gray, Jeanne Hunter, Lila Blechman, Melba Boynton, Viola Glendinning and Wendy Wood.

Introduced in a previous H.E.Y. performance, chair tap dancing has quickly become an audience favorite. With little or no experience, the ladies will put on tap shoes and follow the tap choreography of leader, Carol Teel.

They’ll click their heels as the chorus sings the familiar favorite song “Tea for Two.”

The cast is composed of locally talented “more senior” members of the community. Besides chair tap, the show will feature a reprise of jazz and tap routines, a variety of songs with both full chorus, solos and duets, plus a few comedy skits.

A suggested donation of $10 at the door.

For more information, call 563-3346.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: